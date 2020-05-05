Water buffalo rampage leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in Wales

(CNN) A 57-year-old man is dead and two others are injured after a water buffalo attacked them at a property in Monmouthshire, Wales,

The man, who was from the village of Gwehelog, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gwent Police . A 19-year-old man was taken to University Hospital for Wales with critical injuries and a 22-year-old woman was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital after sustaining a serious leg injury.

The water buffalo was put down, police officials said in their statement.

The attack, which was reported to police at around 2:50 p.m. local time on Tuesday, is believed to have happened at a farm that uses water buffalo milk to make soap, according to British media.

A nearby farmer told The Guardian that the attack was a "huge shock to everyone in the area."

