Water buffalo rampage leaves 1 dead and 2 injured in Wales

(CNN)A 57-year-old man is dead and two others are injured after a water buffalo attacked them at a property in Monmouthshire, Wales,
The man, who was from the village of Gwehelog, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gwent Police. A 19-year-old man was taken to University Hospital for Wales with critical injuries and a 22-year-old woman was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital after sustaining a serious leg injury.
The water buffalo was put down, police officials said in their statement.
The attack, which was reported to police at around 2:50 p.m. local time on Tuesday, is believed to have happened at a farm that uses water buffalo milk to make soap, according to British media.
A nearby farmer told The Guardian that the attack was a "huge shock to everyone in the area."
"The first I knew of it was when I saw the police helicopter and the air ambulance buzzing around," the farmer told The Guardian. "Some people do try to diversify and keep water buffalo, usually for their milk."
Water buffalo, which originate from Asia, have become prized in the UK for their meat and creamy milk, according to The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales. Despite their large size, water buffalo are generally "intelligent docile creatures, who respond well to gentle handling," the Wildlife Trust said.