Small Montana schools could be first to reopen after Covid-19 closures

(CNN) A one-teacher, one-room school in Montana may be among the nation's first to reopen -- as soon as Thursday -- after being closed due to Covid-19.

The Cohagen Elementary School, which has kindergarten through eighth grade, will open its doors that day to its 14 students, Garfield County School Superintendent Heather Gibson told CNN.

In Park County, Cooke City Elementary School will also offer on-site instruction to its six students beginning Thursday, according to Sharon Gregorich, the district clerk for the school district.

Other schools with fewer than 100 students each also plan to open soon, and they have come up with comprehensive plans to ensure student and teacher safety, local education officials said.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said last month that the state's schools may reopen as soon as May 7, although it's up to the local districts to do so.

