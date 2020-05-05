A man ran 20.2 miles to raise money for kids who can't afford yearbooks

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) An avid marathon runner in New Jersey laced up his shoes and set out to run 20.20 miles last weekend -- but his mission was different this time.

Patrick Rodio, 47, wasn't aiming to set a personal record or come in first place during a race. Instead, he ran to raise money for graduating seniors at Collingswood High School.

Specifically for their yearbooks -- which, at $75 per copy, can be pricey for some students.

"I had seen other runners still doing their marathons which is fun, but I wondered if I could tie a fundraising element into a run for my local high school since many of their fundraising events were canceled," Rodio told CNN. "So through that I thought it'd be fun to run 20.20 miles for the class of 2020!"

Students made signs to cheer him on.

The 177 seniors at Collingswood High School, like many around the nation, have had their final year disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

