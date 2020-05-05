An 11-year-old wrote a thank-you note to her mailman. Postal workers are sending her letters of appreciation

(CNN) Like many children across the United States, Emerson Weber, 11, is sheltering in place, which makes it hard to connect with people the way she'd like. So, the fifth-grader decided to ramp up her letter writing.

Emerson, who already wrote an average five to 10 letters per week, opted to drop an extra note to her own mailman. In return, she's gotten dozens of letters, a sign of how important human connection is during the pandemic , said her dad, who shared the story in a Twitter thread.

Emerson, my 11 year old, is on a bit of a wild ride with the @USPS and our local mail carrier, Doug.



And, I think there's a deeper message to it all.



First, the backstory... — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 2, 2020

In her note to mailman Doug Scott, Emerson wrote, "The reason you are very important in my life is because I don't have a phone so how else am I supposed to stay in touch with my friends? You make it possible!"

She put the letter in the mailbox and the next day received a package with two notes and stamps inside. One letter was from Scott and the other from his supervisor at the US Postal Service, who wanted to share how touched they were by her message.

Emerson's note eventually landed in the corporate newsletter of the USPS, which faces dire fiscal consequences from the Covid-19 crisis. Then, the unexpected happened. Letters poured in from postal workers from across the country.

