A second Walmart in Massachusetts has closed after cluster of coronavirus cases among employees

(CNN) A Walmart in Quincy, Massachusetts, closed after a cluster of coronavirus cases was identified among employees, according to Quincy Commissioner of Health Ruth Jones.

One employee from that location has died, Jones said. It is unclear how many employees have tested positive at the store.

Last week, 81 store associates and employees associated with the Walmart in Worcester tested positive and the city ordered the store to close. That store is expected to reopen Tuesday, a Walmart spokesperson told CNN Monday night.

'Concerned with the increase in numbers'

