Colorado man who discussed attending coronavirus protest at state capitol charged with possession of pipe bombs

(CNN) A Colorado man who discussed attending a coronavirus protest in Denver was arrested this weekend after FBI agents found pipe bombs and other illegal destructive devices in his possession, officials said.

Bradley Bunn, 53, was charged with the possession of destructive devices, according to a statement from the District of Colorado US Attorney's Office.

Bunn and his associates discussed attending one of the coronavirus anti-shutdown rallies at the Colorado state Capitol building, a law enforcement source familiar with the case told CNN. The discussion included openly carrying firearms as a show of force, similar to what another group of protestors did at the state Capitol in Michigan last week , the source said.

A search warrant was executed at Bunn's Northern Colorado residence. Agents found four pipe bombs, two 1-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder in Bunn's vehicle, according to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN. Agents found additional bomb components in his home, including galvanized steel pipes, end caps, shotgun primers, fuses, and several bottles of smokeless powder, according to the complaint.

CNN's attempts to reach Bunn or legal representation for him went unanswered.

Read More