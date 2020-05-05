This doctor hands out clear masks for free to help her hearing-impaired patients

During curbside treatments, Dr. Sheri Mello, an audiologist in Raleigh, North Carolina, discovered that her patients were really struggling to hear because of street noise and the face coverings of her staff.

"The covered masks cut down the volume level by 10 decibels," Mello told CNN. "And that's a lot. You're cutting a quarter of the volume."

After seeing a pattern for a face covering with a clear portion around the mouth posted in a nationwide Facebook group, Mello reached out to her clientele at Raleigh Hearing and Tinnitus Center and asked if anybody knew how to sew.

"I got 10 responses from the email blast and in just a few days I got dropped off about 30 masks," she said. "I was so impressed with that."

