Florida county sheriff defends decision not to disclose that he killed a man in self-defense when he was 14

(CNN) A Florida sheriff appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after the Parkland school shooting is defending himself after admitting he fatally shot a man when he was 14 years old.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement Monday he "shot an armed man in self-defense" during his time growing up in a Philadelphia neighborhood "filled with violence and gang activity."

News of Tony's involvement in the 1993 shooting came to light when the online news organization Florida Bulldog reported the incident on Saturday after interviewing the family of 18-year-old Hector "Chino" Rodriguez, the man he killed.

"This was the most difficult and painful experience of my life and I have never spoken of it publicly. I worked every day from that time forward to leave the violence that surrounded me in Philadelphia behind," Tony said in his statement to CNN.

"Surviving this assault inspired me to do work to help others. The world is filled with violent individuals and brave men and women who protect the innocent against their actions. This is the essence of law enforcement and is why I have dedicated my life to service in law enforcement."

