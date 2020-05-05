What monkeys teach us about the difficulties of distancing

Robert Sapolsky is a professor of biology, neurology and neurosurgery at Stanford University. He is the author of "Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) As the pandemic rages, there is at least heroism to inspire us. Health care workers battling this virus. Truck drivers and grocers maintaining the supply lines of essentials. Volunteers delivering food to the elderly. The list goes on and on.

Naturally, there are also villains. Price gougers. Hate-mongers. And then there are the folks endangering lives by refusing to socially distance. How should we view this brand of villain?

Robert Sapolsky

The rebels I refer to disobey the rules because, well, they wanna. Perhaps they don't know there's a virus going around. Maybe they do care about others, but their circle of caring doesn't include anyone they'd consider at risk. Perhaps it's tricky, understanding that massing in groups with uncovered faces might now be as dangerous as brandishing a weapon. Or maybe they're just selfish.

Comprehending their actions seems challenging, given their varied motivations. Here's what some of the prime public health flouters were saying as the virus took hold in March.