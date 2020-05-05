How Ida B. Wells changed my life

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has been a producer, reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jones is co-author of "Say it Loud: An Illustrated History of the Black Athlete." She talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia's 900AM WURD. The views expressed here are solely hers. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Even in grade school, I longed to tell stories the stories of black folk -- about our lives, our loves and the fears and frustrations we lived with every day. I wanted to give a voice and a face to the amazing people I encountered every day who mostly felt invisible or marginalized in America.

Roxanne Jones

I imagined writing about my fun-loving grandfather, a proud veteran, who served this nation despite extreme racism and hatred he confronted his entire life -- on and off the battlefield. I dreamed of writing a book about my beautiful Aunt Rosie, who made the best potato salad I've ever tasted and had the rarest of gifts: making everyone around her feel deeply loved.

But it was after my father was murdered that I vowed to study hard, go to college and study journalism -- no simple goal for the daughter of a now-single mom struggling to raise three kids. But, I was determined. It was inexplicable to me that neither my dad's death -- nor the deaths of other black and brown people I knew -- ever made headlines, or, in my father's case, never even led to an arrest.

So, at 10-years-old, I made a plan.

Problem was, I had never met a journalist, let alone one who looked like me. Honestly, most people laughed when I told them my plans.