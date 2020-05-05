15 children are hospitalized in New York City with an inflammatory syndrome that could be linked to coronavirus

(CNN) Fifteen children in New York City have been hospitalized with symptoms compatible with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to the coronavirus, according to a health alert issued by the New York City Health Department on Monday.

The patients, ages 2 to 15 years, were hospitalized from April 17 to May 1, according to the alert.

Several tested positive for Covid-19 or had positive antibody tests.

Some of the patients experienced persistent fever and features similar to Kawasaki disease or features of toxic shock syndrome, the alert said.

Kawasaki disease causes inflammation in the walls of the arteries and can limit blood flow to the heart. It is usually treatable and most children recover without serious problems, but it can be deadly.