How to stop your glasses from fogging up when you wear a mask

(CNN) It's a pesky problem: As soon as you strap on your cloth face mask and head out the door, your glasses fog up.

But there's a simple fix for that, and it'll only take a minute or two. All you need is soap and water.

Soap and water act like a cloak that reduces surface tension on the lenses. This magic mix allows the water molecules from your breath to distribute evenly, rather than cluster on your lens in a way that makes it difficult to see.

Your specs fog up because the mask directs your breath upward instead of in front of you, which is good for preventing disease transmission but bad for anyone with less-than-stellar eyesight.

Why fogging happens, and why this solution works

1. Always wash your hands with soap and water first

2. Wet your glasses, then lather some soap on the lenses

There's no time limit for lens scrubbing, so be gentle and thorough.

3. Rinse your glasses under warm water

Don't leave any soap suds on your lens -- if the fog didn't obstruct your vision, bubbles certainly will. They're not fun to rinse out of your eyes, either.

4. Gently dry your glasses with a clean towel or lens cloth

Avoid using a towel that may scratch your delicate lenses.

Enjoy your clear specs, and go on your way!