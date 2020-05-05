Ruth Medjber Maeve, Paul and their 9-month-old baby, Beth, are photographed in their home in Dublin, Ireland. Photographer Ruth Medjber has been taking pictures of her Dublin neighbors since March, when people began isolating themselves because of the novel coronavirus. These portraits provide a window into lockdown life

Every night, just after sunset, Ruth Medjber chats with her neighbors in Dublin, Ireland, and snaps a portrait of them at their windows.

The photos offer a tiny glimpse of people's lives during this global pandemic.

"I started out shooting just friends and family as a way of connecting with them during lockdown," the photographer explained. "I live on my own, so I was desperately missing even the simplest of interactions. Knowing that I was going to see friends each evening gave me a sense of purpose."

Now she's making new friends.

The photo project has taken off online, and she has opened it up to volunteers. The only requirement is that they live within 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) of her home — the restriction set by the Irish government.

"I pick a street each night and try and shoot as many volunteers as possible," Medjber said. "I usually average about four shots before the light fades completely, but two if I'm chatting a lot — which I tend to do."

She said the response to her project, Grá Sa Bhaile (Love at Home), has been overwhelming.

"I think people like knowing that they're not alone in their isolation, and they really try to pick out people who are similar to themselves in the series," she said. "It's also a different view of the pandemic: the more human view. Instead of showing what the virus has taken from us, it shows that it has given us more opportunities to bond with family and friends and spend time together."