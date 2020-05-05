The best Mother's Day flowers and plants you can buy online

She's been there through it all: Keeping you safe, helping you grow, always lending an ear or offering much-needed advice (whether you solicited it — or chose to take it — is another story!).

So, of course, you'd love to fete her this Mother's Day by taking her to her favorite brunch spot, spending an afternoon together at the botanical gardens or just hanging out, sipping wine and reminding her why you love and appreciate her. And look. Even if your mom drives you completely nuts, Mother's Day is the one day that you simply have to suck it up and send her a little something.

If you live close to your mom, you might not be able to spend the day together this year — unless you decided to hunker down at her place.

The next best thing? Showering her with a Mother's Day bouquet or plant that speaks to her particular sense of style. Whether she's the most stylish person you know, a born romantic or adorably quirky, we've rounded up gorgeous picks of the best Mother's Day flowers and plants she's sure to love.

Who it's for: The woman who's a born romantic

Why it's a great fit: She's your ride-or-die when it comes to watching rom-coms, taking part in impromptu Celine Dion karaoke sessions and heading out on shoe-shopping expeditions. She's in love with love, and when it comes to floral arrangements, classic, beautiful, vibrant bouquets are just her cup of chocolate-flavored tea. If this sounds like your mom, head to bouqs.com, where you'll find flowers sourced from eco-friendly farms. Whether you opt for a rainbow of tulips or a bright mix of sunflowers, rose and mums, her appreciation for all things romantic will be rewarded.

She'll love: Hello Sunshine (starting at $64; bouqs.com)

Hello Sunshine

This arrangement of bright sunflowers and green solidago is a brilliant and simple blend of romance and whimsy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Who it's for: The eco-chic mom who also goes by "Plant Lady"

Why it's a great fit: When nearly every window sill, ledge, counter, shelf and corner of your mom's home features something leafy and green, sending a Mother's Day plant instead of a traditional floral bouquet is sure to earn you favorite-child status. Bloomscape's plants are shipped straight from the greenhouse to her door, meaning they will arrive healthy, protected and ready to be admired. Unfortunately, because of shipping complications, orders are not likely to arrive in time for Mother's Day at this point in the game. But, you can send her a Bloomscape gift card so she can choose her favorite greenery courtesy of you. Want to go big? Consider the graceful potted money tree. Prefer something a little more architectural? The 3-foot potted snake plant is a sure bet. Or, for something fun and distinct, try the potted ponytail palm — an easy-to-care-for member of the agave family.

She'll love: Tough Stuff Collection ($65; bloomscape.com)

Bloomscape Tough Stuff Collection

Not sure which direction to go? Order the Tough Stuff Collection, Bloomscape's lovely collection of three plants even beginners can easily care for. The trio includes the upright sansevieria, sturdy ZZ plant and tear-shaped green hoya. Hint: Should mom be able to head back to her workplace soon, these also make great office plants.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Who it's for: The mom who's a true style original

Why it's a great fit: Maybe it's her flair for wearing crazy patterned clothes. Or her fascination with collectibles. Or her need to constantly try new things — from salsa lessons to cooking classes to teaching herself to create jewelry. That quirkiness is what makes your mom unique! 1-800-Flowers offers floral gifts that are as special — and fun — as she is. Whimsical kaleidoscope roses, a super sweet fruit bouquet — the great thing about this site is that it has a little something for everyone. Even the mom who would prefer to eat her flowers.

She'll love: Precious Pup ($64.99; 1800flowers.com)

Precious Pup

Does mom's love of animals border on obsession? Does she refer to her labradoodle as your baby brother? Does she sometimes post to Facebook in the persona of her puppy? Tails will wag over the 1-800-Flowers A-Dog-Able Dog Flowers collection. The "Precious Pup" features a dog-shaped arrangement of white carnations (outfitted with a straw garden hat, naturally) and housed in a vintage-style keepsake watering can. Add a Mother's Day mylar balloon for $5 more for the — sorry, we have to say it — ulti-mutt gift. Another thing that we love about 1-800-Flowers is that it offers next-day and same-day delivery in many locations across the US.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Who it's for: The minimalist who's a sucker for succulents

Why it's a great fit: There's something about succulents: They're easy to care for, have those great, thick, waxy leaves and come in fabulous natural colors. But, maybe best of all, they're just cool to look at. Plants.com uses greenhouses from across the US to offer a large assortment of options — and its expert team is on standby with tips or advice should your mom's thumb be not as green as she'd like. From a succulent garden to a classic aloe vera plant to a perfect-for-beginners jade bonsai, you're sure to find one she'll adore.

She'll love: Red Anthurium Plant ($44.99; plants.com)

Red Anthurium Plant

Give Mom your whole heart this Mother's Day with this red anthurium plant — also known as an "Ace of Hearts." The red heart-shaped blooms come in a chic white ceramic planter. This pretty plant is about 14-18 inches tall in the pot and will draw oohs and aahs for its perfect simplicity.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Who it's for: The faraway mom

Why it's a great fit: No matter what kind of mom you have, if she's far away — perhaps in another country — finding any gift that you can have shipped to her door can be a challenging task. PickupFlowers offers international flower delivery to most major cities in countries around the globe, from India to Australia, Germany to Peru. Selection varies slightly based on where you want to send the flowers, but there is something for every taste here, and it truly is the thought that counts when sending flowers across an ocean.

She'll love: Lilies and Roses in a Bunch ($46.95; pickupflowers.com)

Lilies and Roses in a Bunch

If your mom likes colorful flowers but doesn't care for the pinks, whites and reds of typical bouquets, this lively bunch of orange lilies and yellow roses will make her day — and smell lovely, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Who it's for: The fashionista mom who's always put together

Why it's a great fit: Her style could be elegant, minimalist, boho, preppy or romantic — the key is that when it comes to fashion, her game is always on point. If this sounds like your mom, head to Urban Stems for a one-of-a-kind floral arrangement that will accessorize her Mother's Day with panache. The company sources on-trend flowers and works with top designers to offer fresh, stunning bouquets and plants. The Cathy, with its cheeky vase and trendy air plant, is perfect for the whimsical mom.

She'll love: Carlotta ($85; urbanstems.com)

Carlotta

Vacations are on hold, but deliver your mom a taste of the tropics with this stunning Carlotta arrangement that includes pink ginger lilies, glossy red anthurium and bird of paradise. Shipped from Urban Stems' Ecuador flower farm, it's vibrant, original and tasteful — just like her.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.