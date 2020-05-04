Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Novice Buddhist monks wear face shields at the Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 15. How the pandemic has changed education

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Novice Buddhist monks wear face shields at the Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 15.

More than 72% of the world's students are no longer receiving their typical education, according to UNESCO. Because of the novel coronavirus, schools in 186 countries closed down — some for the remainder of the academic year.

Nearly 1.3 billion students were stuck at home after their school year was suddenly interrupted. Students began trying to navigate distance learning. With little notice, teachers switched to virtual classrooms. Parents took on new roles as homeschooling became the norm.

Some schools have reopened. Those who are attending school in person have new procedures and precautions to follow. Students are social distancing and donning protective gear. They may even have to pass temperature checks in order to stay and learn. Custodians are working around the clock to sanitize desks and classrooms.

Many students at home are struggling with access to the food and technology they previously received at school. Some schools have stepped up to fill the gap the best they can, providing drive-through food pickup services and equipment to access the internet from home.

Many students are missing major milestones like prom and graduation. They're unable to participate in extracurricular activities like dance, music or sports. For those who do stil