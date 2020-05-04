More than 370 workers at a pork plant in Missouri tested positive for coronavirus. All were asymptomatic

(CNN)373 employees and contract workers at Triumph Foods in Buchanan County, Missouri, have tested positive for coronavirus. All of them were asymptomatic, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The state of Missouri has reported 8,386 cases and 352 deaths statewide as of Sunday night, according to the Health Department Website.
Triumph, a pork processing plant, is located in St. Joseph, on the border of Missouri and Kansas.
It is just one of dozens of meat packing plants and food processing facilities across the country that have seen outbreaks of the virus, forcing shutdowns and sparking concerns of possible food shortages.
Ongoing testing at the plant
Testing at the plant has been ongoing since last week and results have been coming in over the past few days, the release from DHSS said.
As of April 30, at least 1,500 had been tested, a previous release said.