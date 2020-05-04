More than 370 workers at a pork plant in Missouri tested positive for coronavirus. All were asymptomatic

(CNN) 373 employees and contract workers at Triumph Foods in Buchanan County, Missouri, have tested positive for coronavirus. All of them were asymptomatic, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state of Missouri has reported 8,386 cases and 352 deaths statewide as of Sunday night, according to the Health Department Website.

Triumph, a pork processing plant, is located in St. Joseph, on the border of Missouri and Kansas.

Ongoing testing at the plant

