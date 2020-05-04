A school resource officer is keeping up his tradition of congratulating graduates by going to all 317 seniors' houses

(CNN) A school resource officer in Ohio has congratulated graduating seniors for years, but school closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic forced him to figure out a new tradition.

Schools across the country transitioned to online learning in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus and enforce social distancing starting in March. Last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that school buildings in the state would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year in response to the virus.

So Summit County Deputy Todd Hart, who has been the resource officer for Green High School for years and has been part of the graduation ceremony, has decided to alter his plans accordingly, CNN affiliate WEWS reported.

Each year Hart lined up between the boys and the girls and gave each student recognition for their hard work as they went to receive their diploma, according to the affiliate.

"I congratulate everyone as they go out, either a high five or a handshake or a head nod or just a congratulations, but I at least try to make some form of contact," Hart told WEWS.

