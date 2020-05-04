Retired Colorado paramedic dies from coronavirus after volunteering as first responder in New York

(CNN) A Colorado man who was both a retired firefighter and paramedic died from coronavirus after traveling to New York to volunteer with virus relief, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Monday.

Paul Cary, 66, left Colorado Springs with colleagues from the national ambulance company Ambulnz and began working in New York on April 1, Polis said. Cary contracted coronavirus during his work in New York, and died from Covid-19 on April 30. His body was brought back to Colorado on Sunday, Polis said.

Cary's family respected and accepted his commitment to serving others in need, their statement read.

"He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place," the Cary family's statement read. "We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end."

Cary worked as a firefighter and paramedic with the fire department in Aurora, Colorado, for more than 30 years, Ambulnz said in a statement

