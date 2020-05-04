A landslide in New York state leaves homes dangling inches away from a giant crater

(CNN) A landslide left a dozen people displaced after their homes came dangerously close to being destroyed.

Pictures of the scene on Sunday in Waterford, New York, show one home dangling off the edge of a cliff and other homes mere feet away. Initially, seven homes were evacuated, according to Waterford Fire Chief Donald Baldwin. But after engineers inspected the area, that number was reduced to three.

No one was injured and no structures were destroyed.

Engineers are monitoring the situation as the ground continues to slide, according to Baldwin.

"The area of the landslide was about 150-200 feet," Baldwin told CNN. "It had the potential for significant injuries, but there are none."

The 12 people who had to evacuate their homes were taken to a temporary shelter, but they have all since found other places to stay for the time being, Baldwin said.

