A Los Angeles police officer has been arrested after ​authorities say he shot a fellow officer on a camping trip

(CNN) An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has been arrested after ​authorities say he shot a man during a camping trip over the weekend. ​The LAPD says the victim was a fellow off-duty police officer.

Ismael Tamayo, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. His bail is set at $1,000,000 and he will have his first court appearance Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office website.

"We are cooperating with authorities and we are confident that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing once the facts are made known," Greg Yacoubian, Ismael Tamayo's lawyer, told CNN.

The two off-duty police officers were camping and shooting guns during a weekend trip with a third friend, according to the sheriff's office. The third person was an LAPD off-duty supervisor, and was not injured, according to police.

The victim, a 48-year-old male, was shot in his upper body early Sunday morning "for reasons still under investigation" and airlifted to a trauma center​, the sheriff's office said. He is expected to survive, police said.

