50 years ago today, the shooting of 4 college students at Kent State changed America

The Ohio National Guard is called in to disperse a rally on May 4, 1970. Shortly after the protest began, guardsmen fired tear gas at the students.

President Richard Nixon addresses the nation in April 1970 to explain the expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia. Anti-war activists all over the country, including at Kent State, saw this as a betrayal by the President, who promised to end the war when he was elected less than two years earlier.

Students at Kent State staged their first campus protest on May 1, 1970.

A night of violence in downtown Kent was followed by a student march to the campus ROTC building the next day. Some students tried to burn the building down. While the protesters claimed they left the building intact and in the hands of campus police when they returned to their dorms, the building was destroyed. It's still not clear who burned it down.

The burning of the ROTC building brought the Ohio National Guard to the campus. Some students described their presence as "frightening" and called it a military takeover. Others said the guardsmen were congenial and chatted with the students, with no sense that violence would soon overtake the grounds.

Guardsmen patrol the area around the burned-down ROTC building.

A student throws a tear-gas canister back at guardsmen during clashes on May 4, 1970. After several standoffs, the troops headed back up a hill in the direction of the ROTC building. As they reached the top, they turned toward the demonstrators and opened fire.

In this Pulitzer Prize-winning photo, taken by Kent State photojournalism student John Filo, Mary Ann Vecchio can be seen screaming as she kneels by the body of a slain student.

Students run for cover after the National Guard opened fire. Twenty-eight guardsmen fired into the crowd for 13 seconds, wounding nine students and killing 4.

Kent State students gather around a wounded student.