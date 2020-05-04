50 years ago today, the shooting of 4 college students at Kent State changed America

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 4:39 PM ET, Mon May 4, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mary Ann Vecchio gestures and screams as she kneels by the body of a student lying face down on the campus of Kent State University on May 4, 1970.
Mary Ann Vecchio gestures and screams as she kneels by the body of a student lying face down on the campus of Kent State University on May 4, 1970.

(CNN)Fifty years ago today, the Ohio National Guard fired on Kent State University students as they protested against the Vietnam War. Four students were killed. Nine were injured.

The incident on May 4, 1970, now known as the Kent State massacre, dramatically changed the nation.
It prompted a nationwide student strike that forced hundreds of colleges and universities to shut down. Life magazine and Newsweek dedicated cover stories to the incident. The New York Times famously showcased the now-iconic photograph of a young woman screaming as she knelt over the body of a Kent State student.
In photos: The Kent State massacre
Photos: The Kent State massacre
The Ohio National Guard is called in to disperse a rally on May 4, 1970. Shortly after the protest began, guardsmen fired tear gas at the students.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
The Ohio National Guard is called in to disperse a rally on May 4, 1970. Shortly after the protest began, guardsmen fired tear gas at the students.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
President Richard Nixon addresses the nation in April 1970 to explain the expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia. Anti-war activists all over the country, including at Kent State, saw this as a betrayal by the President, who promised to end the war when he was elected less than two years earlier.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
President Richard Nixon addresses the nation in April 1970 to explain the expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia. Anti-war activists all over the country, including at Kent State, saw this as a betrayal by the President, who promised to end the war when he was elected less than two years earlier.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Students at Kent State staged their first campus protest on May 1, 1970.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
Students at Kent State staged their first campus protest on May 1, 1970.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
A night of violence in downtown Kent was followed by a student march to the campus ROTC building the next day. Some students tried to burn the building down. While the protesters claimed they left the building intact and in the hands of campus police when they returned to their dorms, the building was destroyed. It&#39;s still not clear who burned it down.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
A night of violence in downtown Kent was followed by a student march to the campus ROTC building the next day. Some students tried to burn the building down. While the protesters claimed they left the building intact and in the hands of campus police when they returned to their dorms, the building was destroyed. It's still not clear who burned it down.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
The burning of the ROTC building brought the Ohio National Guard to the campus. Some students described their presence as &quot;frightening&quot; and called it a military takeover. Others said the guardsmen were congenial and chatted with the students, with no sense that violence would soon overtake the grounds.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
The burning of the ROTC building brought the Ohio National Guard to the campus. Some students described their presence as "frightening" and called it a military takeover. Others said the guardsmen were congenial and chatted with the students, with no sense that violence would soon overtake the grounds.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Guardsmen patrol the area around the burned-down ROTC building.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
Guardsmen patrol the area around the burned-down ROTC building.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
A student throws a tear-gas canister back at guardsmen during clashes on May 4, 1970. After several standoffs, the troops headed back up a hill in the direction of the ROTC building. As they reached the top, they turned toward the demonstrators and opened fire.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
A student throws a tear-gas canister back at guardsmen during clashes on May 4, 1970. After several standoffs, the troops headed back up a hill in the direction of the ROTC building. As they reached the top, they turned toward the demonstrators and opened fire.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
In this Pulitzer Prize-winning photo, taken by Kent State photojournalism student John Filo, Mary Ann Vecchio can be seen screaming as she kneels by the body of a slain student.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
In this Pulitzer Prize-winning photo, taken by Kent State photojournalism student John Filo, Mary Ann Vecchio can be seen screaming as she kneels by the body of a slain student.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Students run for cover after the National Guard opened fire. Twenty-eight guardsmen fired into the crowd for 13 seconds, wounding nine students and killing 4.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
Students run for cover after the National Guard opened fire. Twenty-eight guardsmen fired into the crowd for 13 seconds, wounding nine students and killing 4.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Kent State students gather around a wounded student.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
Kent State students gather around a wounded student.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Guardsmen patrol the empty Kent State campus on May 6, 1970. The school was immediately closed, and a nationwide strike followed that involved more than 4 million students.
Photos: The Kent State massacre
Guardsmen patrol the empty Kent State campus on May 6, 1970. The school was immediately closed, and a nationwide strike followed that involved more than 4 million students.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
07b Kent State shootings02 Kent State shootings03 Kent State shootings04 Kent State shootings05 Kent State shootings06 Kent State shootings08 Kent State shooting01 Kent State shootings09 Kent State shooting10 Kent State shooting11 Kent State shooting
The shootings turned the tide of public opinion against the Vietnam War, and some political officials even argued that it played a role in the downfall of the Nixon administration. Today, the incident symbolizes the political and social divides brought on by the Vietnam War.
    Kent State is