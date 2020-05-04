A 15-year-old is dropping off puzzles and handwritten notes at nursing homes to cheer up residents

(CNN) Hita Gupta was heartbroken upon learning her regular visits to nursing homes were put on hold because of coronavirus.

"They told me that I couldn't visit because they were trying to limit interaction with seniors to prevent the spread," Gupta told CNN.

The 15-year-old had been volunteering at one facility near her home in Paoli, Pennsylvania, for more than a year -- organizing activities like trivia and bingo for the residents.

"The seniors aren't able to see their families, so that's causing loneliness, boredom and anxiety," she said.

And then she thought of her own grandparents.

