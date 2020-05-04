A man has been tattooing himself every day since going into isolation because of the coronavirus

(CNN) After weeks of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of us are starting to go stir crazy.

While boredom has driven some people to cut their own bangs or maybe dye their hair that one color their mom begged them not to, one man has taken it to an entirely different level.

Chris Woodhead, a 33-year-old from East London, has been tattooing himself every day he's been in quarantine. As of Monday, the artist is on his 49th day of tattooing, and he has no intention of stopping.

"The idea of tattooing myself every day through the isolation came about in a way quite naturally," Woodhead told CNN. "I thought it would be a good way of implementing some structure into my day, now that I can't tattoo from the studio."

Woodhead is not unfamiliar with the process of tattooing his own body. The artist -- who works at a studio in London -- learned the art by giving himself 100 tattoos before ever tattooing another person.

