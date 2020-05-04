50 Mother's Day gifts for the best mom in the world

We're quickly hitting the eleventh hour of shopping for a Mother's Day gift. And while a simple, last-minute card is all well and good, let us help you jazz up Mom's day a bit this year. We've done the leg work for you, rounding up some of the best gifts to help you put a smile on Mom's face. From pajama sets and weighted blankets to jewelry and flowers, these are sure to impress any mom. And if you still can't find the perfect present, stay tuned to CNN Underscored for more gift ideas for all sorts of moms.

Whether she's near or far, make sure to tell your mom you love her this Mother's Day, and show her your love with one of these heartfelt gifts that will make any mom feel special.

StoryWorth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com) is a gift that keeps giving, asking your mom questions each week. At the end of the year, she'll get back all the stories she told in a gorgeously bound book.

If mama loves her java, the Atlas Coffee Club Subscription will deliver a new coffee to Mom's doorstep each month.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set (starting at $129; brooklinen.com)

Upgrade Mom's sheets to this sateen set from Brooklinen, made from 100% long staple cotton, so she can sleep soundly in luxury. It features a luxurious 480-thread-count fitted sheet, top sheet and two pillowcases, and it's OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety.

Grafomap Custom Map (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

One of our favorite gifts, these customizable maps can mark any place Mom holds dear to her heart. Whether that's where she met her spouse, her hometown or her favorite vacation spot, commemorate it with one of these beautiful prints.

Smeg 1.7 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle ($159.95; wayfair.com)

This stylish electric kettle adds a retro flair to any kitchen. Plus, it's equipped with a stainless steel limescale filter and an auto-off function.

StoryWorth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

StoryWorth is a beautiful gift that will ask your mom a series of questions each week, and at the end of the year, she'll get back all the stories she told in a gorgeously bound book. (Check out our full review of it here.)

Atlas Coffee Club Subscriptions (starting at $55, originally $60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Coffee-loving moms will appreciate this subscription, which curates coffee from around the world. A coffee care package will arrive at her doorstep each month, containing a bag of beans, its tasting profile, recommended brewing method and even a postcard from the country it came from.

HP Sprocket ($129.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Capture memories with this portable printer from HP that can instantly print photos from your phone.

Paint Your Life Painting (starting at $179; paintyourlife.com)

Paint Your Life is a service that connects you with real artists around the world, who will turn any photograph into a hand-painted masterpiece.

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag 3-Pack ($36; amazon.com)

These reusable bags are a fantastic alternative to plastic, disposable ones. They feature fun designs such as flowers, smiley faces and even coconuts. This three-pack contains Baggu's take on classic grocery bag designs.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399.99; dyson.com)

The Rolls-Royce of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic protects hair from heat, but dries extremely fast. Dyson says it's the fastest drying blower on the market, utilizing its 41-liter-per-econd airflow and negative ion technology that reduces static.

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocottes with Flower Knobs, Set of 3 (starting at $62.40, originally $78; lecreuset.com)

These adorable cocottes from Le Creuset have little flowers as knobs and live up to the brand's reputation for quality, enameled cast-iron cookware.

Primula 50-Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($29.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

This sleek cold brew maker allows Mom to have an ice cold cup of smooth coffee whenever she wants.

Aesop Quench Classic Skin Care Set ($115; nordstrom.com)

If Mom's skin care routine needs a makeover, try this set from Aesop that features a cleanser, toner and hydrator.

Kate Spade: 'One in a Million' Initial Pendant Necklace ($58; nordstrom.com)

A small yet elegant necklace, this gold pendant has a customizable initial on the front and "one in a million" engraved on the back.

Flower Gift Set (starting at $34.99; 1800flowers.com)

Of course you have to get Mom flowers on Mother's Day, and 1-800-Flowers has a wide selection of beautiful, affordable bouquets available for delivery.

Nisolo Smoking Shoe ($150; nisolo.com)

Rejuvenate Mom's style with this classy smoking shoe from Nisolo. With an elegant leather exterior and a cushioned sole, it's comfortable and stylish enough to wear with any outfit.

Bearaby Tree Napper ($249; bearaby.com)

This weighted blanket doesn't have those pesky beads that move around and shift like many others on the market. Instead, Bearaby uses layer after layer of a chunky knit to provide an even weight distribution.

Hydro Flask 25-Ounce Wine Bottle ($44.95; hydroflask.com)

For those times when Mom needs to take her wine with her, this bottle from Hydro Flask holds an entire bottle of wine perfectly. And if you like your vino chilled, this bottle will keep it cold for hours on end.

Bath Bomb Gift Set ($16.95; amazon.com)

Especially since we live in such crazy times, the best gift you can give Mom just might be a day of relaxation. Kick off an at-home spa day with this decadent bath bomb gift set.

Ugg Alena Slipper ($59.99, originally $120; ugg.com)

If she's lounging around this Mother's Day, make sure Mom stays cozy with these ultra-plushy slippers. They have a foldable collar that flips up for warmth, and they come in two colors.

Brooklinen Atlantic Robe ($70.40, originally $88; brooklinen.com)

This robe is made from ridiculously soft cotton and modal, so you know Mom can stay relaxed and comfy with this elegant loungewear staple.

Japanese Maple 3D card ($13; lovepopcards.com)

No Mother's Day is complete without a beautiful card, and this one from LovePop opens up into a gorgeous, 3D Japanese maple tree.

Custom Dog Mom Print ($14.95; etsy.com)

For any dog moms out there, this custom printable art allows you to capture a heartfelt moment between mother and canine. Select the dog breed and a hairstyle that fits your mom, but note that it is a downloadable file, not a physical print. So make sure to leave some time to find a nice frame and print it out before Mother's Day.

Midnight Recovery Cleansing Oil & Concentrate Set ($44.25, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

This recovery skin care set is perfect for moms who want to build up their nighttime rituals. Packed with a cleansing oil, a facial, vitamin C serum and a face mask, it's got everything Mom needs to maximize her beauty sleep.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($199; amazon.com)

For cooking perfect steaks, there's no easier way than the sous vide. By precisely cooking meat to the exact same temperature every time, it's easy to get a restaurant-quality steak dinner right at home.

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Nickel Single Serve Coffee Maker ($219.99; thehomedepot.com)

This elegant Keurig takes all the complications out of making a delicious cup of coffee in the morning. It's easy to use and even features a milk frother for decadent lattes.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker ($79; amazon.com)

If your mom doesn't already have one, it's time. The kitchen's holy grail, the Instant Pot can cook nearly anything in about half the time it would otherwise take. It's extremely versatile and easy to use, and it's any home chef's best friend.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($199, originally $277; amazon.com)

For crafty moms who love DIY projects, a Cricut is an absolute must. These magical machines can flawlessly cut over 100 materials, making arts and crafts a breeze.

Zip-Top Medium Leather Transport Tote ($158; madewell.com)

This fashionable tote is an essential for any mom. Ditch the bulky purse — this leather bag is slim but still holds everything she needs.

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-head Stand Mixer ($279; amazon.com)

Welcome in any kitchen, the classic KitchenAid is a requirement for any mom who's a serious baker.

Away Luggage The Bigger Carry-On ($245; awaytravel.com)

If Mom is dreaming of the days when she can fly around the world once again, this carry-on from Away is a must. The Instagram-famous bag is made to last for life and equipped with 360-degree spinner wheels, a hidden laundry bag and more.

Stonewashed Linen Kimono ($93; etsy.com)

This linen kimono is elegant and airy, perfect for a day lounging around the house in style. Handmade with stonewashed linen, its oversized cut makes it the perfect gift for any mom.

Baboon Small Go-Bag ($149; baboontothemoon.com)

We love these "machete-proof" bags because not only are they incredibly durable and waterproof, they look good while doing it. This small go-bag is perfect for weekend trips, or it can work as a flashy gym bag.

T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 10 Inch Fry Pan ($40.28; amazon.com)

Winner in our meticulous search for the best nonstick pans, this T-fal is the all-around pan of your mom's dreams. It's sturdy, won't stick and can handle nearly anything you throw at it. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.

Birth Month Flower Candles ($34; uncommongoods.com)

With a candle for every month, these sweet scents make a beautiful and relaxing gift perfect for this Mother's Day.

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board ($78; uncommongoods.com)

This gorgeous cheese board would make the ideal centerpiece at any dinner party, plus you can engrave her initials onto the board to make it uniquely hers.

Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH1000XM3 ($348; amazon.com)

A pair of headphones that we tested and named the best over-ear headphones on the market, these noise-canceling cans have outstanding sound quality and can let Mom escape into her own little world.

The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Jacket ($99; thenorthface.com)

Those spring showers are headed our way, so better get Mom fitted out with this waterproof jacket from The North Face. Made with the brand's DryVent technology, it's breathable so she won't get too hot dancing in the rain.

Patagonia Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover ($119; dickssportinggoods.com)

A classic pullover from Patagonia, this fleece is perfect for keeping Mom cozy and warm whether she's out on a blustery day or stuck inside with the air conditioning blasting on high.

Everlane The Day Glove ($118; everlane.com)

One of Everlane's most popular items, the Day Glove is a versatile and comfy shoe that Mom can wear anywhere, anytime.

Aerie Sunday Soft Short ($29.95; ae.com)

For the mom who just needs a break, these shorts are ridiculously comfy and perfect for a day lounging around the house. Available in three colors, they're made of cozy fleece and even have pockets.

Love Message Shortbread Cookies ($39; uncommongoods.com)

This set contains 24 of the cutest shortbread cookies you've ever seen, each bearing the message "I love you."

Lunya Washable Silk Set ($178; goop.com)

This famously comfy silk set from Lunya is light and incredibly soft. Amazingly, it's even washable, making it the perfect gift for a mom who wants to feel a little more luxurious.

Jade Facial Roller ($30; sephora.com)

A must-have in any beauty routine, this jade facial roller is said to help reduce puffiness in the face while supporting lymphatic drainage.

Tough Stuff Collection ($65; bloomscape.com)

For moms without a green thumb, these easy-to-care-for plants are a great way to practice gardening skills. This set of three contains plants that are super forgiving and don't need tons of light or water to survive.

Glow in the Dark Zodiac Art ($30; uncommongoods.com)

These gorgeous art frames depict each zodiac's star alignment, and they even glow when the lights go out.

Small Phalaenopsis Orchid: Yellow ($34.99, originally $39.99; plants.com)

Orchids are famous for their beauty, and this one from plants.com is no exception. It comes fitted with a planter, is pet-friendly, and will be safely delivered right to your door.

Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com)

This is the perfect time to invest in something Mom is sure to use for years to come. The Kindle Paperwhite provides access to a neverending selection of books in a small, light gadget. Plus, it's now waterproof, so she doesn't have to worry if she wants to read at the beach or by the pool.

Modern Hand Embroidery Kit (starting at $50; etsy.com)

If Mom is a bundle of energy with nothing to do during this pandemic, why not introduce her to a new skill like embroidery? This simple kit is perfect for beginners and produces a gorgeous pattern.

You Are My Sunshine Wood Keepsake Box (starting at $118; etsy.com)

Crafted from sustainable American alder wood, this heartfelt keepsake box will let Mom store the things that mean the most to her. And you can even customize it with a short personal message.

Yeti Camino Carryall 35 ($149.99; yeti.com)

When the time comes again for trips to the lake or the beach, she'll appreciate this super durable tote that's waterproof and puncture- and abrasion-resistant.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.