Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro gets the Magic Keyboard, more storage and 10th-gen Intel processors

Apple's Magic Keyboard is already on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 2020 MacBook Air, and even the iPad Pro has an accessory by that name. So what device is missing? Just the 13-inch MacBook Pro — and that changes as of an announcement Monday morning.

Unlike the major form update with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro (which turned a 15-inch into a 16-inch), the 13-inch will remain a 13-inch MacBookPro. But the Magic Keyboard is here, and that typing experience has been paired with 10th-generation Intel processors and a doubling of the storage.

Better yet, there's no price increase. Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro will continue to start at $1,299 for the 1.4GHz Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage. Education customers can get the 13-inch starting at $1,199.

Let's start with the Magic Keyboard. It's the same redesign we saw on the 16-inch and 2020 MacBook Air — you'll get 1 millimeter of key travel from the redesigned scissor mechanism. The arrow keys now follow that inverted T design, which helps you find the left and right keys more easily. The Escape key is finally physical again, and it lives alongside the Touch Bar and Touch ID sensor. In our testing, it's been an incredibly punchy experience that is quite tactile. We're quite eager to go hands-on with it on the 13-inch.

Apple is also bumping up the storage across the board. The base model starts with 256GB instead of 128GB. If you need even more storage, you can upgrade the 13-inch to 4TB. That increase in storage is paired with Intel's latest 10th-generation processors. To be more specific, that's the 1.4GHz Core i5 to start and you can bump that to a 1.7GHz Core i7. Even with an i5, you can expect zippy performance for everyday tasks and plenty of horsepower for more intense creative ones. (The Pro name has always signified this as a more powerful device.) Apple says that customers coming from a dual-core MacBook Pro to this 2020 quad-core model will see up to 2.8 times the performance. (We'll put it through its paces as soon as we get our hands on a test unit.) The integrated graphics should deliver up to 80% faster performance over the previous gen as well.

This is a machine built for multitasking. Feel free to juggle video editing, a massive Photoshop file export, dozens of Chrome tabs and even an intense Fortnite match. The 13-inch likely won't buckle.

The 13-inch display here should still be just as vibrant as ever. That means streaming videos, glancing through photos, navigating the web and FaceTime calls should all look great. It will even adjust the color temperature of the display to best suit the lighting conditions of your environment thanks to True Tone. It has the specs to back it up, since it's a Retina display with over 4 million pixels and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

It still keeps the space gray or silver aluminum build, and you'll get a large trackpad that's great for gestures and moving windows all around the display. We especially like the trackpad as it feels expansive enough for multiple monitor setups. You have enough real estate to move from one corner of the trackpad to the opposite side to swap screens without feeling cramped or needing to lift and replace your finger mid swipe or drag. Lastly, it fits in and works with Apple's ecosystem, since it's running macOS Catalina out of the box.

Apple's 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for order right now, and we'll be going hands-on with it shortly.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.