This six-year-old boy set up a joke stand to give neighbors a laugh during quarantine

(CNN) Six-year-old Callaghan McLaughlin has a new routine. Every day, he wakes up early, eats breakfast, gets his schoolwork done --- and then sets up his joke stand outside.

His goal: To spread joy and laughter to his neighbors, without violating any social distancing rules.

"I know about 13 or 14 jokes," Callaghan, who is from Saanich, British Columbia, told CNN.

Usually, Callaghan operates a lemonade stand around this time of year -- but because of the pandemic, his mom chose a safer alternative.

"I had to think of something that was going to be contactless and cashless, but also had the same sort of community spirit and social aspect that a lemonade stand has," Kelsea McLaughlin, Callaghan's mom, told CNN.