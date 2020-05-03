Customer leaves $1,300 tip to support Texas restaurant on day it reopened after coronavirus shutdown

(CNN) The lights were on and tables set at Frog & The Bull on Friday, as the restaurant in Austin, Texas, welcomed back customers to its dining area

It was already an unforgettable day for owner David Fernandez, who for weeks had looked forward to reopening after the coronavirus stay-at-home order was lifted.

But one customer's welcome back gift made the restaurant's return even more special for Fernandez and his employees.

A man and his family, who had visited the restaurant before, on Friday ordered a filet mignon, scallops, grilled steak and other items. The check came out to a hefty $337. But then the customer asked his server to double charge him.

The server, 18-year-old Josh Pikoff, had never received such a request, so he brought out Fernandez to help.

