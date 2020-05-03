A woman in South Carolina is dead after an 'alligator encounter,' authorities say

(CNN) A woman is dead after a run-in with an alligator on a South Carolina island, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded Friday to a report of an "alligator encounter" with a woman. The incident happened around 5 p.m. at a pond near Salt Cedar Lane on Kiawah Island, the sheriffs office tweeted.

A deputy shot and killed the alligator before it was retrieved.

The woman killed in the incident was identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office as Cynthia Covert of Johns Island, South Carolina.

Kiawah Island Mayor Craig Weaver called Covert's death "a terrible tragedy."

