Women dressed as nurses are stealing packages off porches, Washington state police say

(CNN) Women dressed as health care workers are taking packages from outside residents homes in Washington state, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Two women described by police as suspects in a porch piracy case are seen in surveillance videos wearing scrubs and what appears to be a lanyard with an identification badge. One wears gloves as she takes a package off the front porch of a home.

"The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients (not their property)," police posted on Facebook.

One package stolen Wednesday was taken from the home of an actual nurse and a law enforcement officer.

