This mother auctions off homemade giant cinnamon rolls to feed frontline medical workers and help food banks

(CNN) Whitney Rutz was sheltering in place and going out of her mind.

"I was still working full-time, and my husband was trying to figure out how to be a first-grade teacher for our 7-year-old daughter," she told CNN.

Plus, two of Rutz's friends had just been diagnosed with Covid-19.

"I just lost it. I had a good scream-cry. I can't control anything! We can't leave the house!"

So Rutz regrouped, grabbed her iron skillet and, with help from her daughter, poured her energy into a 3-hour baking project.

