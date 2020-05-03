This Texas teen delivered 10,000 masks to medical workers. She's also fighting a stigma

(CNN) Most ninth-grade girls worry about schoolwork, friends and crushes. Lately, however, Valerie Xu has focused on face masks.

The 15-year-old from Addison, Texas, says she wanted to do something about the lack of protective gear for medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. She also wanted to combat stories stigmatizing Asian Americans for the outbreak.

So armed with resourcefulness and a teenager's urge to fit in, Xu raised donations, bought more than 10,000 protective masks and delivered them to a Dallas medical center. And she's gathering more.

How she raised the donations

The donation drive started with a conversation Xu had with a family friend, a Florida ER doctor who was forced to wear the same protective mask for several days.

