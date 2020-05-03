How the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is keeping the message of hope alive during the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has been continuing its mission of sharing the stories of hope and courage, even through the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum's security team, who is considered essential staff at One World Trade Center, volunteered to take up the task.

Each day, members of the security team receive the list of victims' birthdays from museum employees. They then place a single white rose on top of each victim's name on the memorial outside the building.

FloraTech, which donates the flowers, has continued to order them from the Netherlands for this specific purpose, even though the store is closed.

