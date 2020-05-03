France reports its lowest daily coronavirus death toll since late March

(CNN) France has reported its lowest daily death toll from Covid-19 since March 22.

The virus claimed the lives of 135 people in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday's release, according to French Health Ministry figures.

Since the beginning of March, 24,895 people have died of Covid-19 in France and the country has recorded 131,287 confirmed cases of the virus.

As of Sunday evening, 25,815 people were hospitalized for Covid-19, with 345 new admissions recorded over the previous 24 hours.

The number of people in ICU decreased further, with 3,819 patients in intensive care. That number has continually fallen since April 9.

