(CNN) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the waters of southern Puerto Rico early Saturday, rattling the city of Ponce, according to the US Geological Survey.

Other earthquakes ranging from 3.4 to 4.9 on the Richter scale have hit the same area.

No tsunami advisory has been issued.

Ponce Mayor Maria "Mayita" Melendez said several buildings were damaged.

Officials are assessing the quake's effects and checking on citizens, she said.

One of the buildings damaged by Saturday's earthquake

