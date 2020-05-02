Houston police helicopter crashes. 1 pilot dies, another in critical condition

(CNN) A Houston Police Department helicopter crashed early Saturday morning, killing one pilot and leaving the other in critical condition, authorities said.

Both pilots were flown to Memorial Hermann hospital for surgery and were in critical condition, Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a press briefing posted on Twitter.

Chief @ArtAcevedo Media Briefing on HPD Helicopter Down Incident https://t.co/44gImjYRxr — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 2, 2020

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner later said one of them died.

The pilots were responding to a call about a report of bodies in the bayou at about 2 a.m. local time, Acevedo said. The helicopter crashed into part of an apartment complex where no one lives, and no one else was injured.

Members of the Houston Fire Department cut the pilots out of the wreckage, he said.

