The Boy Scouts of America are inviting families across the US to participate in a virtual camp-in

(CNN) Get some graham crackers and marshmallows ready for some s'mores.

With families isolating at home, the Boy Scouts are inviting kids across America to participate in a virtual camp-in

The National camp-in begins on Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m. E.T., and it is open for anyone to participate, regardless of whether they're enrolled in Boy Scouts.

The event will be hosted live on Facebook, and it will feature tutorials on campsite construction, wilderness survival tips and more.

There will also be a virtual 5K benefiting the Feeding America foundation

