Joe Biden threatens to cut US Soccer's World Cup funding unless women get equal pay

(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden pledged to cut funding to the US Soccer Federation if women don't get equal pay to their male counterparts.

The team's fight for equal pay was rejected on Friday when a federal judge dismissed the players' claims that they were paid less than the men's national team.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee encouraged the women's national team to not give up their fight.

"This is not over yet. To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding," he wrote on Twitter.

To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding. https://t.co/XK6t9oM94k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

This isn't the first time Biden has backed the USWNT. In 2019, he tweeted his best wishes to the team ahead of their match against Chile in the World Cup

