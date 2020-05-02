Princess Charlotte photos released to mark her fifth birthday

London (CNN) The UK royal family has released new photos of Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, delivering food to the vulnerable to mark her fifth birthday.

The images, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge, show Charlotte delivering food parcels to elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic in April.

Princess Charlotte approaches a door with a bag of pasta.

According to the Kensington Royal account , the photos were taken as the family packed and delivered food to isolated pensioners, and were released Friday ahead of her fifth birthday on Saturday.

The photos were taken on the Sandringham Estate, the Queen's country estate in rural Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.

The young royal helped her family pack and deliver food.

In one image Charlotte, fourth in line to the throne, can be seen approaching a front door clutching a bag of pasta.

