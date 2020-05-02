Madrid (CNN) At 6 a.m. local time in Spain, people who have been cooped up in their homes for seven weeks emerged into the early morning light to run, cycle or walk after Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdown restrictions were slightly eased.

Parks remain closed in Madrid, so runners and cyclists outside the capital's Retiro park used the broad avenue as a racetrack, occupying lanes normally used for traffic. Some buses and cars had to honk to get them to move over.

The government has insisted people stick to 2-meter or 6-foot social distancing, especially runners and cyclists who are supposed to exercise alone, but CNN observed numerous people bunched together.

At 10:25 a.m. local time, a Madrid municipal van pulled alongside a cyclist and an officer leaned out of the window to shout: "You were supposed to be home a half hour ago. A half hour ago!"

But the police did not stop to issue a fine and drove off.

Read More