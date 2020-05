Five religious sisters at a Wisconsin care facility tested positive for coronavirus after death

(CNN) Five women who lived at a Wisconsin facility that cares for retired religious sisters tested positive for coronavirus after their deaths, officials say.

The women lived at Our Lady of the Angels Convent in Greenfield, home to both the School Sisters of St. Francis and the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Three sisters from the former and two from the latter died in April, officials said.

Sister Marie June Skender, 83, died April 7 and according to the medical examiner, post mortem testing revealed she tested positive for the virus, according to Michael O'Loughlin, communications director for School Sisters of St. Francis.

Sister Annelda Holtkamp, 102, died April 19 and also tested positive for the virus post mortem, O'Loughlin said.

Sister Bernadette Kelter, 88, died April 26. Post mortem testing revealed she also tested positive.

