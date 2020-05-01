Five religious sisters at a Wisconsin care facility tested positive for coronavirus after death

(CNN) Five women who lived at a Wisconsin facility that cares for retired religious sisters tested positive for coronavirus after their deaths, officials say.

Sister Marie June Skender, 83, died April 7 and according to the medical examiner, post mortem testing revealed she tested positive for the virus, according to Michael O'Loughlin, communications director for School Sisters of St. Francis.

Sister Annelda Holtkamp, 102, died April 19 and also tested positive for the virus post mortem, O'Loughlin said.

Sister Bernadette Kelter, 88, died April 26. Post mortem testing revealed she also tested positive.

"We were contacted by the medical examiner when, after one School Sister of St. Francis died on April 26, she tested positive for COVID-19 in a post mortem test,"Jane Morgan, the administrator of Our Lady of the Angels, said in a statement.

Two School Sisters of Notre Dame who lived in the Wisconsin facility were diagnosed with coronavirus post mortem, according to Trudy Hamilton, a spokeswoman for the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.

Sister Mary Regine Collins, 95, died on April 6 and Sister Mary Francele Sherburne, 99, died on April 9.

"For many weeks, Our Lady of the Angels has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Milwaukee County Health Department, infection control specialists, and the Greenfield Health Department to protect our sisters and staff against COVID-19; and once the presence of the virus was identified, to prevent further spread," Morgan said in a statement.

"We are also working closely with the leadership of the School Sisters of St. Francis and the School Sisters of Notre Dame to keep them informed," the statement said.