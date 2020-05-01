Pandemic forces the largest Jewish denomination to cancel summer camps. The last time was in 1947

(CNN) The Union for Reform Judaism, which leads the largest Jewish denomination in North America, is canceling all of its overnight camps this summer because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Among the many difficult decisions we have had to face together, today we share one that is especially difficult," URJ officials said in the announcement. "After months of carefully following and evaluating the evolving COVID-19 situation, the URJ has reached the heartbreaking, difficult, and values-based decision to cancel all in-person activities this summer."

They said the cancellations would mark the first time since 1947 that the movement's on-site summer camps wouldn't be in session.

"Although we have continued to plan, prepare, pray and hope for another transformative summer, the risks posed by COVID-19 threaten our most sacred values: the health and well-being of our children, staff, and faculty that attend camp, along with their communities back home," they added.