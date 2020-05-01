This high school principal drove 800 miles to visit all 612 graduating seniors at their homes

(CNN) For one principal in Texas, he wanted to see his students just as much as they wanted to see him.

That's why Virdie Montgomery, principal of Wylie High School, spent 80 hours driving 800 miles over 12 days to 612 of his senior students. Wylie is about 28 miles outside of Dallas.

With the help of his wife, Montgomery told CNN, he was motivated to do these senior visits after looking at the calendar and realizing all the senior events that had to be canceled because of Texas' stay-at-home orders over the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're a pretty tradition-laden school," he said. "These kids have seen everything that seniors before them got to do and man, they were just on the floor."

Wanting to make his students' senior year as memorable as possible, Montgomery endured long days filled with Google Maps and hours on the road.