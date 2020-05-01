Missouri man faces federal arson charges after fire destroys Islamic Center

(CNN) A Missouri man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a mosque in Cape Girardeau, about 120 miles south of St. Louis, federal prosecutors said.

Nicholas J. Proffitt, 42, was recorded on security camera throwing objects through the window of The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau early in the morning of April 24, a Justice Department news release said, citing the criminal complaint.

The footage also shows Proffitt splashing liquid from two containers in the mosque, and then using "some type of fire starter" to ignite the flames, the news release said.

Proffitt, a resident of Cape Girardeau, was charged "with maliciously damaging a building by means of a fire," the release said.

CNN has reached out to Proffitt's attorney for comment, but has not heard back.

