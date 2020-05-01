LeBron James is hosting a prime-time TV graduation ceremony for high school seniors

(CNN) The class of 2020 may be foregoing the typical high school graduation in the name of public health, but LeBron James has their back.

This week, the NBA star's entertainment company, SpringHill Entertainment, announced "Graduate Together," an event honoring the Class of 2020. An hour-long commercial-free event, the special is set to air on ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be streaming on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other platforms.

A source involved in the planning told CNN's Brian Stelter that CNN would also be carrying the event.

"We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics," James said in a statement. "It's about a shared experience, a journey we're all on together -- students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them. With that not being possible right now, we've been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time,"

The event is taking its direction straight from students, too.

