The best Mother's Day deals for everyone and their mother to shop now

Chelsea Stone and Kai Burkhardt, CNN Underscored
Updated Thu May 7, 2020
Mother's Day sales

Underscored has compiled the mother of all lists to guide you in all your Mother's Day shopping pursuits. And best of all, you'll make Mom proud by saving some hard-earned money at any number of these Mother's Day sale events. Whether you're picking up a present for her, or just buying something for yourself, see below for plenty of great deals available that would surely earn a stamp of approval from the most important lady in your life. .

Major retailers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: The home retailer is running several promotions, including up to $100 off Dyson, up to $20 off Waterpik, up to $200 off select iRobot vacuums, and up to $50 off mirrors.
  • Kohls: Take $10 off your purchase of $50 worth of Mother's Day gifts (excluding fine and silver jewelry) with code MOMSDAY10.
  • Macy's: Take an extra 30% off select items sitewide, plus 15% off beauty for mom, with code FORYOU.
  • Nordstrom: Through May 5, when you buy a $150 gift card for Mom, you'll get a $25 gift card for yourself, too. Plus, save up to 50% on thousands of full-price styles, and snag up to 70% off clearance items.
  • Target: The mega retailer is running several different promos for moms — including deals on an Instant Pot, Apple Watch Series 5, clothing, shoes and accessories — most of which are advertised on the homepage.

Tech & electronics

  • Bose: Get mom some new headphones with special offers from Bose.
  • Courant: Take 30% off site-wide for all products, and enjoy free monogramming on the CATCH:3 accessories tray.
  • HP: A few laptops and other desktop tech is marked down for Mother's Day.

  • Rosetta Stone: Get three months of one Rosetta Stone language for $35.97, or get 12 months of unlimited languages for 45% off, 24 months for 40% off, and a lifetime subscription for 30% off.
  • Samsung: The brand is running two specific Mother's Day promotions. First, up to $250 on select wearables when you buy a 2020 Frame TV. Also, get up to 50 off on a Galaxy Watch Active or Active 2.
  • Satechi: Take 15% off sitewide with promo code TREATMOM through May 5.

Home & health

  • 1-800-Flowers: Send mom a bouquet no matter where you are with deals from 1-800-Flowers, all of which can be found here.
  • Allswell: Take 25% off bath and spa items with promo code PAMPERMOM through May 10.
  • Casper: Everything on site is 10% off through May 11 with promo code GOODSNOOZE.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods: The sports retailer is offering a range of deals on running shoes, Nike and Adidas shorts, and Crocs and Reef sandals, among other discounts.

  • Dyson: Take up to $100 off select vacuums, including the popular cordless V11 Animal and more.
  • Eight Sleep: Take $100 off The Pod mattress, $225 off The Pro Bundle, and $150 off the Sleep Essentials bundle.
  • Grafomap: Buy two posters for Mom, and get the third free with code DEAL.
  • Homesick: The candle company is taking 10% off orders under $59 and 20% off orders over $59, plus everything ships for free. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
  • iRobot: Save up to $100 on select Roomba and Braava robots and $340 on select iRobot exclusive bundles through May 9.
  • Ghirardelli: Dozens of impeccably wrapped boxes of chocolates are marked down for Mother's Day.
  • Murray's Cheese: Take 15% off collections, samplers and towers for Mother's Day with code CURDZ4MOM.
  • Nutribullet: Take 15% off sitewide with promo code MOM15 through May 10.

  • Purple: The more accessories you buy, the more you'll save. Buy one and get 10% off, buy two and get 15% off, and buy three and get 20% off — plus, sleep bundles are up to 20% off.
  • The Container Store: Select gifts for moms are 20% off.
  • Tuft & Needle: Take up to 30% off sitewide through May 10.
  • Vitamix: Take up to $120 off, plus score free shipping on orders over $100.

Fashion & beauty

  • Backcountry: Select North Face styles for women and youth are 30% off Backcountry.
  • Bare Necessities: Take up to 50% off PJs for Mother's Day.
  • Chico's: Take 25% off your purchase with code 25869
  • Clarks: Enjoy 30% off everything promo code TAKE30.
  • Dagne Dover: Take 25% off gifts for new moms, including the brand's acclaimed Indi Diaper Backpack and Wade Diaper Tote, with code NEWMOM.
  • Draper James: Receive the "Look Good Feel Good Do Good" canvas tote with your purchase of $150 or more, while supplies last.
  • Eddie Bauer: Women's yoga, training and hiking styles are 50% off, no promo code necessary.

  • Enso Rings: Save on stylish silicone rings with 25% off sitewide until May 10.
  • Fossil: Take 40% off sitewide with code BIGDEAL through May 5, plus score smartwatches starting at $99.
  • Gap: Up to 75% off everything and extra 50% off markdowns with code PERK through May 1
  • Kate Spade: Everything in the brand's Mother's Day gift guide is 50% with promo code FORMOM.
  • L.L.Bean: A few items in the brand's Mother's Day gift guide are marked down.
  • Lucky Brand: Many picks for mom are on sale, plus take an extra 40% off sale styles and 50% off select fashion and accessories styles
  • Madewell: Take an extra 50% off sale items with code BIGTIME.
  • Mountain Hardwear: Many items in Mountain Hardwear's Mother's Day Shop are marked down.
  • Old Navy: Take up to 50% off everything through May 4. Then, from May 5 to May 10, the entire site is $20 and under.

  • Reebok: Take 30% off sitewide with code MOM, exclusions apply.
  • Sorel: Mom will kick up her heels with a new pair of Joanie wedges, now 25% off.
  • The Body Shop: Pick up the Mother's Day Tote, filled with $7 full-size products valued at $109, for just $69.
  • The North Face: Select women's and kids' styles are 30% off, no promo code required.
  • Vince Camuto: Take 40% off your purchase with code TAKE40, and 50% off style steals with code STYLESTEALS.
  • Zales: All jewelry is 30% off for Mother's Day, and everything is priced as marked..

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.