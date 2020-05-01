Sudanese government bans female genital mutilation

(CNN) Sudan's government has criminalized female genital mutilation (FGM), a government spokesperson told CNN on Friday, clamping down on a practice that most of the country's women and girls have endured.

An amendment of the country's criminal code was passed outlawing FGM, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the action fell under the government's commitment to international human rights agreements.

According to United Nations data around 88% of the female population in Sudan have suffered FGM, making it one of the world's most-affected nations.

"No doubt this article will contribute in addressing one of the most dangerous social practices, which constitutes a clear violation against women and a crime against women's rights," the Sudanese Foreign Ministry statement says.

The ministry called the move "an advanced step in order to terminate this predominant socially-rooted trend." It added that it "trusts the competence of the designated Sudanese authorities and their capacity and professionalism protecting and respecting women and enhancing their rights at a general level and particularly their health and social rights."

