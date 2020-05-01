Nigerian drummer and Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen dies at 79

(CNN) Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, co-creator of Afrobeat, died at the age of 79 on Thursday, his manager has told CNN.

The musician suffered a sudden aortic rupture and was taken to Pompidou Hospital in Paris, Eric Trosset said.

Allen was the drummer and musical director of Fela Kuti's band Africa 70 in the 1960s and '70s, and most recently played alongside Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn as part of the supergroup The Good, the Bad and the Queen.

Afrobeats, a pulsating West African style of music, was popularized by its pioneer, the late musician and political activist Kuti in the 1960s.

Kuti, described as one of Africa's biggest stars, used its groovy beats and his song lyrics as a commentary to speak against the military government in Nigeria at the time.

