USA Gymnastics suspends coach Maggie Haney for 8 years

(CNN) USA Gymnastics has suspended New Jersey gymnastics coach Maggie Haney -- once the coach of Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez -- for eight years over allegations that she had verbally and emotionally abused gymnasts.

USAG, the sport's governing body in the United States, confirmed the suspension to CNN after the Orange County Register first reported it Wednesday.

USAG said a "hearing related to Maggie Haney" had concluded in a statement to CNN, adding that an independent panel "found that Ms. Haney violated the USA Gymnastics Code of Ethical Conduct, Safe Sport Policy, and other policies. As a result, the hearing panel determined that Ms. Haney is suspended from membership, and any coaching of USA Gymnastics athletes or in member clubs, for a period of eight years..."

The organization has not released details about the allegations that led to the suspension. But the Register, citing interviews and documents, reported several athletes alleged in hearings that began in February that Haney bullied and harassed them, including by cajoling them to compete or train while injured

The Register reported that one athlete who testified against Haney was Hernandez, who left Haney's tutelage after the 2016 Olympics, at which she won a team gold and an individual silver on the balance beam.

