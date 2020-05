25 officers who refused to shave their beards put on leave until the pandemic ends

(CNN) Twenty-five police officers in Prince George's County, Maryland, are on medical leave after the Prince George's County Police Department changed its grooming policy.

The policy, which formerly allowed officers to grow facial hair, was changed to require a clean shave to keep officers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic

"It is not safe for our officers to go out in the public and wear an N95 mask without it being able to fit securely against the officer's face," the county's Chief Health Officer, Ernest Carter, said in a statement. "Beards and stubble prevent that from happening, so for the safety and wellbeing of our officers, their family members at home, and the community, they must have a clean shaven face."

Some officers, however, say that the policy put them in a prickly position.

Pseudofolliculitis barbae , a condition colloquially known as "razor bumps," occurs when curly facial hair becomes ingrown.

Read More