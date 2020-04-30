NASCAR heads back to the racetrack May 17

(CNN) NASCAR drivers will back on the track in mid-May, making up for lost time by taking part in two Cup races within days of each other.

After a two-month hiatus, the first race will be held Sunday, May 17, at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. A Cup race will be held again at Darlington just three days later, NASCAR announced Thursday.

With two more Cup races to follow at Charlotte, and Xfinity and truck events, there will be seven fixtures in 11 days.

No fans will be allowed into the stands because of the need for social distancing, NASCAR said.

"NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition," said Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president.